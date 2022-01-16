AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————-ONLY ON AP————————-TARNISHED-GOLD-BRAZIL-DIVISIONS — Very little of the money from illegal mining on Indigenous lands in Brazil go to locals. After a 2020 raid on the Raposa Serra do Sol reserve, Federal Police in Roraima state found just 4% went to local communities. A quarter goes to the owners of equipment used to extract the gold, the rest to miners. By Sam Cowie. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.THE-AP-INTERVIEW-BEIJING-AI-WEIWEI — Ai Weiwei is one of China's...

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO