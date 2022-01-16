Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team was forced to deal with another tragic situation after third-year defensive end Montez Sweat's brother was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Henrico County Police Division's Twitter feed, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
Earlier: Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs went down on the first drive of today’s playoff game with an apparent ankle injury. Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick attempting to work through some drills on the sideline. Now, we have a reported diagnosis for his ailing ankle.
Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker had to be carted off the field after a violent collision with Rams running back Cam Akers. The Wild Card Game between the Cardinals and the Rams had to be delayed briefly because of a scary injury to Budda Baker. The Arizona defensive back collided...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
The Utah Jazz (27-10) travel to the Mile High City Wednesday for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off with the Denver Nuggets (18-17) at Ball Arena. Below, we look at the Jazz vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Utah has won six of...
As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
Comments / 0