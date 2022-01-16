Vanderbilt ends near 8-year drought beating Georgia on road

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
ATHENS, Ga. — One of Georgia football’s biggest fans will be at the College Football Playoff championship Monday night to cheer on the Bulldogs against Alabama. For Taeden Johnson, his connection to Georgia football is more than what happens on the field. In the early hours of Jan....
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
Xavier Thomas has made his decision as to whether to return to Clemson for another season or get started on a professional football career. And it's more good news for the Tigers' defensive line. (...)
