Every game on the NFL schedule for the divisional round should be incredible. There are only eight NFL teams left in contention for the ultimate prize at the end of year. As incredible as Super Wild Card Weekend was, there are more games to watch. The 2021 NFL postseason is well underway with four more games being played out in the divisional round. Though not as hyped up as the conference championships or the Super Bowl, this round usually gives the viewing public a head-scratching upset every year or so. Who is going down this year?

