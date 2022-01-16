Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders

Another game, another finish that came down to the final play as the Raiders’ comeback fell short in a 26-19 Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. By the time the final whistle blew, history would be made for either the Las Vegas Raiders or Cincinnati Bengals, as both teams kicked off “Super Wild Card Weekend” for the NFL. The Raiders and Bengals both entered Saturday afternoon with notable playoff victory droughts: the Raiders had not won a postseason game since the 2002 AFC Championship game, and the Bengals riding an eight-game playoff losing streak, their last win having been way back in 1990.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO