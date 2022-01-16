Appraisal: 1926 Louis C. Tiffany Furnaces, Inc. Vase

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s PG chief financial officer, on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
