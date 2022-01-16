ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cold tonight, mild Sunday

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

I’m ko cIO. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, thanks for tuning onto ko cIO dot com or the mobile app. For look at your forecast, it is going to be another cold night for us, winds will be starting to die on down though so that wind chill not going to be as...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
wyandottedaily.com

Temperatures mild today, cold front moves in tonight

Today will be the mildest day of the week, with temperatures reaching 54 before a cold front moves in tonight. A strong cold front will move into the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Gusty winds of 25 to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BOCANEWSNOW

COLD! Wind Chill In The 30s Possible In Palm Beach County Tonight

How Many Burberry Scarves Will You Count? BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:21 PM — We wrote this, as we sometimes do, with a bit of snark. But we then received a “real” photo and loved it. We are amending our ”contest!” We want photos of you or your loved-ones wearing a Burberry scarf […] The article COLD! Wind Chill In The 30s Possible In Palm Beach County Tonight appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Denver

Weather School With Chris Spears: Exploring Winter Precipitation In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to winter precipitation in Colorado the type that comes to mind for most people is snow. Our high altitude allows a lot of snow to fall in our state, even during months of the year when the rest of the country would be shocked to see the white stuff. In addition to snow we can also see sleet, freezing rain and graupel, which is sometimes referred to as snow pellets. Rain can fall in Colorado during the winter but it isn’t as common because we are usually too cold. So what determines if we get...
COLORADO STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
KETV.com

More mild Tuesday, arctic blast arrives tonight

More melting on the way Tuesday. We'll climb to around 50° in the metro this afternoon before a strong cold front moves through. North wind will pick up in the evening and start our polar plunge! Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
siouxlandnews.com

Arctic cold returns tonight

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It's going to be another abnormally warm day in Siouxland, with highs reaching the low 50s in central and western Siouxland!. Temperatures in eastern Siouxland will remain slightly cooler due to the more substantial snowpack on the ground. Overnight tonight a strong arctic cold front...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Central Oregonian

We can always talk about the weather

Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or anotherMaybe it's time we talk about the weather. Is it hot, is it cold? Will it rain or will it snow? It sure is cloudy and good grief it's windy out there. Weather is one of life's common threads that every human being experiences in one way or another. It's that one thing that everyone can talk about â€“ not everyone likes to talk about sports, some prefer not to discuss politics, but weather? That's the low-hanging fruit of the conversation world. Anyone can...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

One more mild day, arctic air returns tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies and seasonably mild temperatures take us through our Tuesday. This warm-up is short-lived though as an arctic cold front pushes into the region tonight, increasing winds and dropping temperatures. Northwest winds will gust to 35 MPH at times as temperatures fall into the single digits by early morning, continuing to drop through the day to near zero by evening. Wind chills will be in the negative teens or colder through the day. Thursday looks to be the coldest of the coming days with highs in the lower single digits and wind chills again well below zero. Small chances for snow are still on track for the upcoming weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kptv.com

A Mild January: No Sign of Cold, Snow, or Stormy Weather

We just “endured” a 2nd consecutive dry weekend, and we’re likely headed for a 3rd. How many times can you remember several rain-free January weekends in Portland? Rare, although not unheard of. As mentioned in my post 9 days ago, the weather pattern changed after the first...
PORTLAND, OR
WOWT

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild today ahead of a strong cold front tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little chilly out the door in the 20s today. That is ahead of what will be the last of the mild air for the week. Highs in the 50s are likely this afternoon, especially on the Nebraska side of the river where there is less snow cover. Iowa will be colder due to more snow left on the ground. A 20 degree difference is likely from west to east this afternoon.
OMAHA, NE

