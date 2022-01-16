ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Mekhi...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#Ap#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Western Michigan rolls in OT to top North Dakota St, 90-79

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trenton Massner scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Luka Barisic added 28 points as Western Michigan pulled away in overtime to post a 90-79 win over North Dakota State. Massner scored at the basket with :17 left in regulation to give the Leathernecks a 77-75 lead, but Rocky Kreuser drew a foul with a second left and his two free throws forced overtime. Barisic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to kick start Western Michigan in overtime and the Bison’s lone score came on a Tyree Eady layup with :03 left.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy