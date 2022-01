Body Jan. 19—At the end of a hectic week, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team celebrated a landmark victory. The Cowboys were still in the midst of the travel shuffle — filing off a bus, then boarding an airplane — when senior guard Isaac Likekele made sure to show his gratitude for coach Mike Boynton. Despite starting a grueling stretch of away games with disheartening losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech, OSU refocused and made history with the program’s first road upset of an AP No. 1 team, stunning Baylor, 61-54, on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO