The Magic of Dark Chocolate Cake Recipe

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, this No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread is a perfectly easy bread for any occasion. I love recipes that include minimal ingredients and minimal effort yet are absolutely amazing. This No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread is one of those recipes and it is one of my favorites! Who doesn't love homemade bread? With only 4 ingredients, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this recipe. It is pretty much foolproof. Serve with your favorite soup, chili, stew and more. I love just slathering it with butter and eating slice by slice. If you want to try your hand at bread making, this No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread recipe is a great starter bread!

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO