Gearing up for Black History Month

By Haley Mitchell-Godwin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary is Black History Month, the yearly celebration of accomplishments by African Americans and a time to acknowledge their large role in our nation’s history. The time of observance is also known as African American History Month. The month long celebration grew from “Negro History Week,” and its origins date back...

wnypapers.com

Tops honors Black History Month with second annual contest for 3rd-5th graders

Tops Friendly Markets has a unique opportunity for students in grades 3-5 grade to shine. A press release stated, “February is Black History Month and, for more than three decades, Tops has been proud to salute and educate the community about those who have accomplished remarkable achievements in their lifetime. Now it is your turn as the youth of America to honor those in your own lives whom you admire most who are of African American descent: your mom, pastor, coach – even your big brother.
Abraham Lincoln
Carter G. Woodson
McKinney Chamber Foundation seeks artists for Black History Month exhibit

The McKinney Chamber Foundation announced a call for artist submissions for its first Black History Month Art Exhibit, which will take place Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. In a Jan. 4 news release, the foundation encouraged Black, Indigenous and other minority artists to submit art in any medium, including 3D, collages, mixed media and photography. Artists from Collin County and beyond are welcome to submit work by Jan. 21 at this link.
Columbus Metropolitan Library set to honor Black History Month

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced plans Wednesday to honor Black History Month with a list of events. The majority of the events are scheduled to happen in person, but some are set to take place virtually and with the current spike in cases, things change. Whether the event happens in person or virtually, the Columbus Metropolitan Library hopes to see people next month.
Montgomery Unveils New Tourism Campaign Ahead of Black History Month

Experience Montgomery, the official destination marketing organization for Montgomery, Alabama, has launched its new tourism campaign ahead of Black History Month, “The Journey Starts Here,” with the aim of promoting the city as the birthplace of the civil rights movement. The campaign includes place markers across the city...
What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
1619 Project's Nikole Hannah-Jones claims Americans are taught 'the history of a country that does not exist'

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones said the American people will not "willfully" work to confront the "anti-Blackness" in society, said that they have been "taught the history of a country that does not exist," and suggested there must be a "serious examination" after mainstream journalists "got caught up in the Republican propaganda campaign" to discredit the 1619 Project.
Still No Justice For Emmett Till

Did Black Lives Matter on August 28, 1955—in Money, Mississippi? How long? The most dastardly act of criminal torture, cruelty, brutality and murder took place on this continent 67 years ago this coming August 28, and the so-called Department of Justice has just closed the book on it without any resolution whatsoever. Emmett Till was the lightning rod for the entire civil rights movement—from Rosa Parks to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael—and the terrible inspiration for the most eloquent protest songs of our greatest songwriters from Bob Dylan and Len Chandler to Phil Ochs to Emmylou Harris—yet the horror of how he died in the small town of Money, Mississippi has never been seriously reckoned with. To say that what the Department of Justice did is unconscionable is an understatement. It is somehow unspeakable.
Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
Americas
Robert Clary From ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ Is 95 And Teaches About The Holocaust

Corporal Louis LeBeau, reporting for duty! Few could claim more passion or patriotic dedication among the cast of Hogan’s Heroes than that of LeBeau, played just as enthusiastically by Robert Clary. While some aspects of his life paralleled that of his on-screen persona, he also faced much more grim hurdles before eventually rising to immense stardom and using that fame to educate the country about one of humanity’s darkest hours, the Holocaust. Catch up with the remarkable life of Robert Clary today.
The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
7 of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Most Notable Speeches

Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the most influential figures of the American civil rights movement—and a gifted orator. His stirring speeches touched on everything from social and racial justice, to nonviolence, poverty, the Vietnam War and dismantling white supremacy. And while many have been inspired by his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, King tackled a wide range of themes and causes and inspired others to demand change.
Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
How Many Died in the American Civil War?

Burying the dead at Antietam, September 1862. (Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Purchase, Florance Waterbury Bequest, 1970) The Civil War was the deadliest of all American wars. No one disagrees with that. But how many died has long been a matter of debate. For more than a century, the...
