Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa will not play for the Wildcats against Utah on Saturday at McKale Center for what the school said were "non-COVID precautionary reasons." Justin Kier will start in Kriisa's place at point guard, the first time UA coach Tommy Lloyd has changed his starting lineup this season. A super senior from Virginia, Kier has played a reserve role so far this season but started 119 college games between three seasons at George Mason and last season at Georgia.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO