Bixby is still available on Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy S21 FE unfortunately. But you are able to mostly disable it, which is great news for everyone involved. Bixby is Samsung’s attempt at making a smart assistant like Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. It’s not as great as those two, but Samsung has not given up on it yet. And unfortunately, Samsung has decided to build it into the power button. Meaning that you’ll be pressing it by mistake quite often.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO