Kevin Durant exits Pelicans-Nets with left knee sprain

By From NBA.com News Services
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn’s push for a 28-point halftime lead against the New Orleans Pelicans came at a cost on Saturday. Star forward Kevin Durant was forced to leave the game after teammate Bruce Brown careened backwards into his left leg. Durant limped off and went...

Kevin Durant (left knee sprain) set to undergo MRI, while Brooklyn Nets 'hope for the best outcome'

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant injured his left knee during the second quarter of his team's 120-105 win Saturday over the New Orleans Pelicans. The team called it a sprain, and it occurred with just under six minutes left in the quarter as Pelicans guardHerb Jonesdrove to the basket and collided with Nets guard Bruce Brown, who fell backward into Durant, who was standing behind the play. Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant would undergo an MRI Sunday morning.
