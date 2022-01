DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis returned. So did Jason Kidd. So for that matter did longtime Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, as head coach of Orlando. As reunions go, it couldn’t have gone any better — for Dallas, that is. In his return from COVID-19, Porzingis scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds and the Mavericks won with ease, 108-92, in American Airlines Center for the eighth win in the last nine games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO