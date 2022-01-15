ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jared Leto: Michael Morbius Is The “Perfect” Role For Me

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a magical thing when an actor and a role meet at that special time and place. And it seems that happened for Oscar winner Jared Leto with his lead role in Marvel’s upcoming vampire film Morbius. Leto, well known for his uncanny ability to transform his appearance to fit almost...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Jared Leto on going unrecognizable for 'House of Gucci' role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into Paolo Gucci for the new film "House of Gucci," which was directed by Ridley Scott. On Spectrum News 1's "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable," Leto opens up to host Michael Ordona about going unrecognizable for the role. "I enjoy...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Morbius: Jared Leto’s Marvel film delayed again amid Omicron surge in US

Covid-19 has delayed the release of Jared Leto’sforthcoming Marvel film Morbius for the fifth time. On Monday (3 December), Reuters reported that the film – which was scheduled for release on 28 January this year – would now open in theatres on 1 April instead, citing an official statement from Sony Pictures. In the Marvel superhero movie, directed by Safe House filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, Leto portrays the character of Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turned himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease. Morbius co-stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese...
MOVIES
NME

Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed by another two months

The Jared Leto-starring Morbius has been delayed by another two months due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) was originally due...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Jared Leto 'Morbius' Release Date Pushed Back

Sony Pictures has pushed back the release date for the Jared Leto Morbius movie. Morbius was set to get released this month on January 28, but yesterday saw Sony announce they have pushed it back to open on April 1. According to Deadline, from what they hear it's not because...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Roy Thomas
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Michael Keaton
arcamax.com

Jared Leto thought House of Gucci part would be 'worst' role or 'one of the best' he's taken on

Jared Leto thought taking on the character of Paolo Gucci in 'House of Gucci' would be "the worst thing [he] ever did" or "one of the best". The 50-year-old actor admitted it was a career risk taking on the role of family outcast Paolo, but earlier this week he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role ahead of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Film Star#Marvel#Imax#Sony Pictures#Fbi
Cinema Blend

See What Scott Eastwood Could Look Like As Wolverine In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a constantly growing place, and Phase Four has already been a doozy. But there are a number of beloved characters that fans are hoping to see make their entrance, especially the X-Men. And now we can see what actor Scott Eastwood might look like as Wolverine in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Fan Petition To Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa In The MCU Has Nearly Hit Its Signature Goal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular, but there are a few franchises that stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is certainly in that category, with the Oscar-winning movie breaking new ground for representation both in front and behind the camera. Moviegoers are eager to see the sequel Wakadanda Forever, although the fan petition to recast T’Challa has nearly hit its signature goal.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" Movie

DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
People

Andrew Garfield on the 'Beautiful' Scene with Zendaya That 'Sold' Him on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield is revealing what got him to return to Spider-Man. The actor, 38, made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which his version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man from Sony's Amazing Spider-Man movies returned for an extended cameo alongside current franchise star Tom Holland.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kevin Feige Talks Black Panther And Why Marvel Movies Always Struggle To Land Oscar Noms

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. And while new movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home break box office and Rotten Tomatoes records, they often fail to be recognized by major awards. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther, and why Marvel movies always struggle to land Oscar noms.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy