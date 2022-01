Two male defendants have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old that took place on July 5, 2021 near the 1500 block of Taft Avenue. Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

