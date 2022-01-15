ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Moon Knight’ Debut, Trailer Dates Reportedly Set

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 3 days ago

Looks like Moon Knight is ready to swoop into action. The Disney+ Moon Knight series will hit the small screen sooner than expected, if recent reports are accurate. A Twitter post this week–as reported by cbr.com and seen on this page–said the show based on the mysterious Marvel Comics character is...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

horrornewsnetwork.net

Report: Weta To Craft The SFX For ‘Alien’ TV Series

Get ready for the return of the biggest, ugliest, meanest aliens in the galaxy. The upcoming Alien TV series has landed effects studio Weta to design the Xenomorphs for the show based on the classic 1979 horror/sf film, according to a report on the Alien vs. Predator Galaxy website. Weta–comprised...
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Season 2 Trailer Drops For ‘Raised By Wolves’ Series

Body horror and science-fiction will get a second season under the watchful eye of Ridley Scott. The filmmaker behind such genre blockbusters as Alien and Blade Runner has a small-screen smash with Raised by Wolves on HBO Max. Season 2 of the series–produced by Scott–will debut Feb. 3, and a trailer, courtesy of collider.com, can be seen on this page.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel Star Is “Thrilled” By Fan Reaction

Benedict Cumberbatch is more than ready for his next magical, mystery tour. The acclaimed actor–who just landed a SAG Award nomination for his role in the Netflix Western The Power of the Dog—said in an interview with Deadline that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just wrapped additional photography over the weekend and is all set for its May 6 premiere.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Reveals Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s Newest Superhero

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney Plus series “Moon Knight” on Monday night, officially launching the 2022 slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Moon Knight,” premiering on March 30, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals. He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness. In the trailer, set to Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Night,” Marc can’t tell the difference between his normal life and his dreams. He plays with a Rubik’s cube,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Release Date Revealed

Moon Knight has a release date. While teasing the arrival of the show's trailer during its NFL Wild Card game Monday night, ESPN announcers let it slip the series is debuting on Disney+ beginning March 30th. While that's still quite a wait, there will only be a month and a week between the Oscar Isaac-led show hitting streaming and the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entering theaters.
NFL
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Upcoming ‘Firestarter’ Reboot Receives Official R Rating

Things are definitely heating up for Firestarter. The remake of the 1984 adaptation of Stephen King’s classic 1980 novel wrapped production last summer, and this week, the film was tagged with an R rating–specifically for “violent content”–according to filmratings.com. The Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New Cast Member Joins ‘The Last Of Us’ HBO Series

Another soul has been added in the struggle against a post-apocalyptic world. The Last of Us–the upcoming HBO adaptation of the award-winning video game series from Naughty Dog–this week added to its growing cast, according to a report on Deadline. The 10-episode first season–expected to wrap shooting this...
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

James DeMonaco Brings His Horror Touch To ‘The Home’

The creator of The Purge horror franchise is coming “home”. James DeMonaco will direct and co-write a new horror thriller for Miramax–The Home–on the heels of the success of last year’s The Forever Purge, according to a report on Deadline. The film will start production later this month.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Shudder Drops ‘Hellbender’ Clip Before February Debut

A new coming-of-age horron flick, Hellbender, will premiere on Shudder next month, and a trailer–courtesy of movieweb.com–previews the horrors to come. Check out the video and eerie poster on this page. Hellbender–which will hit Shudder Feb. 24–had its global coming-out party at the 25th Fantasia International Film Festival...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Michael Weatherly Is Leaving CBS' Bull After Six Seasons

Michael Weatherly has been a mainstay on CBS for over a decade thanks first to a long stint on NCIS followed by starring in Bull as his own series, but now his time on his second hit CBS show is coming to an end. The actor shockingly announced that he's leaving Bull after six seasons, but not without giving an explanation for why. And that's not all the news on the Bull front.
TV SERIES

