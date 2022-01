Horseshoe Tunica Circuit series returns with 17 ring events and $500,00 in guarantees. 18 January 2022 (Tunica, MS) - The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino on Thursday. Horseshoe Tunica, not far over the Mississippi border from Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the longest-running Circuit stops.

