Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Reports Highest Amount of Deaths Due to COVID-19 Since April 2021

By 4 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 numbers continue to surge nationwide, Los Angeles...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

illinoisnewsnow.com

Stark County Marks 30th COVID-19 Death Since Pandemic Began

A man in his 60s is the 30th Stark County resident to pass away from COVID-19. That information from the Henry and Stark County Health Department. “We are deeply saddened to hear of these latest losses of one of our Stark County residents to this illness. Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Stark County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hawaii sees massive COVID surge of 500% over the past two weeks, while Omicron cases grow rapidly in Midwest and Northwest: Ohio sets new daily case record of 12,502 as doctors plead 'help' in full-page ad begging residents to get vaccinated

The Omicron variant is driving a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in a number of states, with Hawaii now leading the nation in the rate of increase. New York, Georgia and Texas are all seeing major surges in new COVID cases, which are up more than 100 percent in the past two weeks in those states, according to new data on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Jan. 18: 969 cases over two-day period, hospitalizations up 26%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County on Tuesday reported 969 cases over a two-day period, raising the countywide case count to 41,556. The death toll remained at 363 for a fifth consecutive day. ...
LANE COUNTY, OR
CBS LA

Metro Officials Renew Commitment To Bolster Safety Following Death Of Nurse Sandra Shells

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metro officials expressed condolences Monday over the death of a 70-year-old nurse who was attacked while waiting for a bus near Union Station, and they vowed to take steps to bolster safety for riders on the transit system. Sandra Shells was attacked about 5:15 a.m. Thursday near Vignes Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, a short distance from Union Station, as she waited to catch a bus to her job at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Shells died Sunday at the hospital. Kerry Bell, 48, described by police as a homeless man,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Covid
CBS LA

Dolphin Marina Docks In Marina Del Rey Suffer Minor Damage From Tsunami Surge

MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – The Dolphin Marina Docks in Marina Del Rey suffered minor damage Saturday as a result of the tsunami surge, according to the owner. Damage to Dolphin Marina Docks as a result of the tsunami surge. Jan 15, 2022. (credit: Goldrich Kest) The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for all Southern California beaches on Saturday following an underwater volcano eruption near the Pacific nation of Tonga late Friday night. RELATED: Tsunami Advisory Forces Beach Closures Up And Down Orange County Coastline Dolphin Marina Docks, located at 13900 Panay Way, lost two fingers off one of the docks, which took two boats, a sailboat and a powerboat, with it. The damage came with the second of two of the reported tsunami surges. Neither of the two boats were damaged and no injuries were reported. Damage to Dolphin Marina Docks as a result of the tsunami surge. Jan 15, 2022. (credit: Goldrich Kest) The breakwater did effectively protect the majority of the dock from aggressive wave activity, according tot he dock’s owner, and none of the marina’s other 800 slips, nor its 37 docks incurred any further damage.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
The Independent

Brianna Kupfer: UCLA student stabbed to death at luxury furniture store in LA

A Los Angeles community is in shock after a young woman was randomly stabbed to death at her job.Police say Brianna Kupfer, 24, was working alone at the furniture store Croft House in Hancock Park on 13 January when a man wandered into the shop, killed her, and left.“Detectives have determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random walk-in to the store,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

‘Very Dangerous’ La Plata Escapee Elias Buck Captured In Arizona

(CBS4) — A 22-year-old Colorado jail escapee who is suspected of shooting and injuring a Farmington Police Department officer was taken into custody in Phoenix early Friday morning. The hunt for Elias Buck and his female accomplice, 28-year-old Victoria ‘Rossi’ Hernandez, lasted a week and involved law enforcement from...
PHOENIX, AZ
cbslocal.com

Port Of Long Beach Worker Killed By Vehicle

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Port of Long Beach employee was killed while on the job on Saturday. As an investigation continues, very little has been disclosed on the incident. The worker was reportedly killed by a vehicle around 3:45 p.m. at the Port of Long Beach’s location on Mediterranean Way.
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay says his California home insurance cancelled over climate-linked disasters

The director of thinly-veiled climate crisis allegory Don’t Look Up has said that his home insurance was cancelled due to climate-linked disasters.Adam McKay, whose hit film chronicles an astronomy student’s doomed campaign to persuade world leaders to stop a huge comet from hitting Earth, said on Friday that he was one of the growing number of Americans whose insurers had baulked at the cost of global warming.“Just had my home insurance cancelled because Southern California is at too high risk now for fire and floods," he tweeted, including an emoji of a comet. “This shit is real and happening right...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS LA

Authorities Increase Security At Local Synagogues Following Texas Standoff

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The standoff Saturday at a Texas synagogue caused law enforcement in Southern California to step up security out of an abundance of caution. Four people at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville in Texas had been taken hostage by a suspect who demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida. After several hours, an FBI SWAT team entered the building, and the hostage taker was killed, according to the Associated Press. Such, however, caused concern among Los Angeles’ Jewish community. “For this to happen on a Saturday morning when you are praying for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 2 Businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two businesses were ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. The Health Department shut down Birria Azul in Garfield and Boards & More by Shannon in Crescent Township. Both were operating a food business without a valid health permit, the department said. Birria Azul’s...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

