Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day

Acquired: IFA, June 2, 2019 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) Intrigued by Alex Ramirez’ future potential due to his athleticism and projection, increases to his batting practice power and speed, the Mets made officially signing the young outfielder a priority, and on July 2, 2019- the first day of the 2019-2020 international rookie free agent signing window- the organization tendered Ramirez a contract worth $2.05 million dollars, the third highest given to an international rookie in franchise history, behind fellow top-prospects Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio. He would have suited up in 2020 had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and made his professional debut during the fall instructional league instead. He performed well during extended spring training and made his debut in organized games in 2021 with the St. Lucie Mets, an extremely aggressive assignment. The second-youngest player in the Low-A Southeast and one of three 18-year-olds to play in the league along with Pittsburgh’s Alexander Mojica and the Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez, Ramirez appeared in 76 games and held his own. All in all, he was roughly a league average hitter, batting .258/.326/.384 with 5 home runs, 16 stolen bases in 23 attempts, and a 23:104 walk:strikeout ratio.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO