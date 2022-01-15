ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets Add 2 Top 20 Prospects To System On International Signing Day

By Pat Ragazzo
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile international signing day is typically held on July 2, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed it to January 15 in each of the past two years. Earlier today, the Mets put their $5,179,700 allotment money in their bonus pool to good use by signing two very talented teenage prospects from the...

