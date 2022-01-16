ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beats By La Flame: Travis Scott Debuts 'Utopia' Headphones Ahead Of New Album

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott has remained reserved and quiet on social media in the wake of last November’s Astroworld tragedy. Since the event, Scott has posted sparingly on Instagram, to the point where it feels like someone other than him has his password. The move has kept fans curious about the status of...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 2

Jem M
2d ago

Dude is done. Nobody wants Travis Scott merch. He might as well be a murderer, since he couldn't express any remorse for the families or apologize with sincerity. His music isn't that good either. He deserves his cancelation. All he had to do was show some compassion for the people who died- the same people who made him rich in the first place but he was too good for that.

Reply
2
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
Travis Scott
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
Page Six

DaBaby fan mounts rapper and humps him during performance

A fan of DaBaby had the night of her life Tuesday when the rapper invited her onstage for a racy performance in Boston. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, shared a video on Instagram from his concert that showed an unidentified female fan humping him in front of hundreds of fans at the House of Blues.
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HipHopDX.com

Baby Tate Speaks On Body Shamers & Struggles As An Independent Rapper

Twitter trolls are no match for Baby Tate. On Tuesday (January 4), Baby Tate destroyed users on the platform for manufacturing the extremely false narrative that she would be a bigger star if she looked different. It all started with a single hot take tweet from user @MuvaMack who wrote...
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Shares Twerking Video After Getting "A Lil Thick" On Vacation

One of this year's breakout artists, Coi Leray has recently been fighting against body-shamers on the internet, urging her supporters to stop judging others by how they look in the new year. With such a highlighted profile following the viral success of several of her songs though, including "No More Parties," "Big Purr," "Twinnem," and more, criticism has been at an all-time high for the 24-year-old recording artist from New Jersey.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2M For His 30th Birthday As Kanye West & Quavo Watch On

Los Angeles, CA – Cardi B and Offset are a couple that don’t hold back when it comes to birthday presents. In October, the Migos rapper gifted his wife-of-four-years a mansion in her family’s native Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday. Returning the favor, Cardi blessed Offset with a sizeable gift (literally) this week as he celebrated year 30.
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Maeta Bitten By Snake During Video Shoot

Sometimes, work-related injuries just can't be avoided. Well, at least that was the case recently for Roc Nation-signed singer Maeta. During a recent video shoot, the R&B singer was bit by a snake in the face. Ouch. Maeta made light of the situation, posting the video of the bite with the caption, "what I go through to make videos for y'all." She even reassured fans with a flawless selfie captioned, "me after the bite still cute." Fortunately, no extensive harm came to the artist. Way to be a team player.
HipHopDX.com

Asian Doll Gets King Von Face Tattoo

Asian Doll is still mourning the loss of her boyfriend King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6, 2020. Over the weekend, Asian Doll revealed she got more Von-inspired ink by having his government initials of “DDB” tattooed above her left eyebrow.
XXL Mag

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
