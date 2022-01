It is indeed frustrating to be stuck at the same screen for an unknown limit of time. And that’s what happening in Super People. Gamers are not happy with a black screen and game being stuck with a single character showing on the screen. Also, for some, the game fails to launch at all. Is Super People not launching on your computer too? If yes, thenwe are going to resolve the issue with some simple solutions.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO