The United States on Tuesday upped its threat assessment of a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, warning ahead of talks between the top US and Russian diplomats that "no option" would be off the table in the subsequent Western response. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "I would say that's more stark than we have been." With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders, diplomatic efforts are intensifying to avert war on Europe's eastern fringe. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Ukraine for talks on Wednesday, with subsequent stops in Berlin to meet European allies on Thursday, and Geneva to sit down with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

POLITICS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO