Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Questionable for Sunday's game

Coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's win over the Eagles that Wirfs suffered a sprained ankle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. When asked how serious Wirfs' injury was, Arians said we'll have to "wait and see." Wirfs pleaded with trainers to left him back in the game after initially suffering the injury, but that didn't go well as he sported a noticeable limp during his only series and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The All Pro right tackle's practice statuses this week should give a better indication as to whether or not he will be available for the NFC divisional round.
