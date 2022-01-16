Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Questionable for Sunday's game

Leonard Fournette was not activated off of injured reserve Saturday by the Buccaneers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers official website reports. This means that Fournette will not play versus the Eagles on Sunday. This is a significant loss for the Bucs as they will also be without backup running back Ronald Jones. The Bucs are the walking wounded as they will be missing several offensive starters for one reason or the other. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out due to a torn ACL. A.J. Brown was released from the team after his meltdown versus the Jets in Week 17. Mike Evans will play but is dealing with a balky hamstring. Fournette is out due to his own hamstring issues, and Jones has an ankle injury that will keep him from playing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO