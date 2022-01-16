ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Questionable for Sunday's game

 2 days ago

Bernard (hip/knee), whom the Buccaneers activated from injured reserve Saturday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Eagles, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-ga

(Reuters) – Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “cover-up” of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his...
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
theScore

Buccaneers' Fournette stays on IR; David, Bernard returning vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't activate running back Leonard Fournette off injured reserve for Sunday's wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. The Buccaneers did activate linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard, clearing them to return. There was initial optimism that all three players would return...
NESN

Leonard Fournette is out Sunday for the Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette was not activated off of injured reserve Saturday by the Buccaneers, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers official website reports. This means that Fournette will not play versus the Eagles on Sunday. This is a significant loss for the Bucs as they will also be without backup running back Ronald Jones. The Bucs are the walking wounded as they will be missing several offensive starters for one reason or the other. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out due to a torn ACL. A.J. Brown was released from the team after his meltdown versus the Jets in Week 17. Mike Evans will play but is dealing with a balky hamstring. Fournette is out due to his own hamstring issues, and Jones has an ankle injury that will keep him from playing.
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs “Questionable” to Return vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs has left the game early in the first quarter versus the Eagles. Wirfs was immediately taken to the locker room. He is questionable to return. Josh Wells steps in in relief of Wirfs. Wirfs is back on the sideline but has yet to...
uticaphoenix.net

Buccaneers activate LB David, RB Bernard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Saturday. David and Bernard are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Both players,...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffered sprained ankle Sunday

Coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's win over the Eagles that Wirfs suffered a sprained ankle, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. When asked how serious Wirfs' injury was, Arians said we'll have to "wait and see." Wirfs pleaded with trainers to left him back in the game after initially suffering the injury, but that didn't go well as he sported a noticeable limp during his only series and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The All Pro right tackle's practice statuses this week should give a better indication as to whether or not he will be available for the NFC divisional round.
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
FanSided

Hall of Famer calls out double standard that hurts Buccaneers

Terrell Owens has never been the type of player to avoid controversy. After all, it was a common occurrence during his career for teams to look the other way on many of his antics simply due to how absurdly talented he was on the field. The Buccaneers know something about this from recent experience….
