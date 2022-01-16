ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed questionable for Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

David (foot) is questionable for Sunday against the Eagles, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. David was activated from...

www.cbssports.com

Kevin Minter
FanSided

Leonard Fournette news makes Buccaneers game plan clear

Before today, Bruce Arians had said that the activation of running back Leonard Fournette off the injured reserve list would be a game time decision. However, with the emergence of the news that Fournette will now definitely be out on Sunday, the Buccaneers game plan is almost certainly sealed. Not...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
#Buccaneers#David Was#American Football#Espn Com#Ir
theScore

Buccaneers' Fournette stays on IR; David, Bernard returning vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't activate running back Leonard Fournette off injured reserve for Sunday's wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced. The Buccaneers did activate linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard, clearing them to return. There was initial optimism that all three players would return...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs “Questionable” to Return vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs has left the game early in the first quarter versus the Eagles. Wirfs was immediately taken to the locker room. He is questionable to return. Josh Wells steps in in relief of Wirfs. Wirfs is back on the sideline but has yet to...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Unlikely to play Sunday

Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The Buccaneers, namely coach Bruce Arians, expressed optimism early in the week about Fournette returning to action for the team's first postseason contest. While he was designated for return from IR on Wednesday, Fournette seemingly didn't prove the health of his hamstring and won't experience the final step (activation from IR) by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Meanwhile, Giovani Bernard (hip) likely will be activated, per Laine, meaning Tampa Bay's backfield Sunday should be comprised of Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Le'Veon Bell and Bernard.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Buccaneers activate LB David, RB Bernard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated inside linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve in advance of Sunday’s wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Saturday. David and Bernard are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Both players,...
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett Back in Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense is closer to full strength to start the 2021 playoffs as inside linebacker Lavonte David and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett are both returning to action after sitting out several games to end the regular season. The Buccaneers activated David and running back Giovani Bernard from...
NFL
247Sports

Buccaneers defense sends message against Eagles in Lavonte David's return from injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense came to feast Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. With a 31-15 victory, the Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round and await the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams in Tampa, Florida, next week. While the Bucs were the favorites entering the game against Philadelphia, questions persisted about their defense against Philadelphia’s rushing attack. Those worries were put to rest with the return of linebacker Lavonte David from injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Chance to play Sunday

Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Wirfs (ankle) is in a walking boot but has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Wirfs was diagnosed with a sprained ankle following Sunday's wild-card win over the Eagles. The right tackle will have his progress monitored in practice and could be a game-time decision for the divisional round. If the 22-year-old is unavailable, Josh Wells could take on a starting role.
NFL
FanSided

Hall of Famer calls out double standard that hurts Buccaneers

Terrell Owens has never been the type of player to avoid controversy. After all, it was a common occurrence during his career for teams to look the other way on many of his antics simply due to how absurdly talented he was on the field. The Buccaneers know something about this from recent experience….
NFL

