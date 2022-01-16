Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed questionable for Sunday

Fournette (hamstring) isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. The Buccaneers, namely coach Bruce Arians, expressed optimism early in the week about Fournette returning to action for the team's first postseason contest. While he was designated for return from IR on Wednesday, Fournette seemingly didn't prove the health of his hamstring and won't experience the final step (activation from IR) by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Meanwhile, Giovani Bernard (hip) likely will be activated, per Laine, meaning Tampa Bay's backfield Sunday should be comprised of Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Le'Veon Bell and Bernard.
