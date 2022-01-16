Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will move to bench Saturday

Brunson provided 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 108-92 win over the Magic. Brunson's 19 points -- tied for second-most on the team -- were racked up quite efficiently, as the point guard knocked down eight of 11 field-goal attempts. He also tied for the team lead with three assists while collecting a pair of steals. Brunson hasn't hit the 20-point mark since Dec. 31, but he is still averaging a productive 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in eight games in 2022.
