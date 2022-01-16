ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will move to bench Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Powell will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup with the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (conditioning) available for Mavericks' Saturday matchup

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Porzingis will make his return in Dallas after the Mavericks' star was cleared from health protocols on Saturday. In a favorable opportunity against an Orlando unit ranked 25th in defensive ratings, our models project Porzingis to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Making return Saturday

Porzingis (COVID-19 protocols) will play Saturday against the Magic, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. Porzingis was initially considered unlikely to play, but that's changed and he'll make his first appearance of the month. He's not expected to play more than 30 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 19 points Saturday

Brunson provided 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 108-92 win over the Magic. Brunson's 19 points -- tied for second-most on the team -- were racked up quite efficiently, as the point guard knocked down eight of 11 field-goal attempts. He also tied for the team lead with three assists while collecting a pair of steals. Brunson hasn't hit the 20-point mark since Dec. 31, but he is still averaging a productive 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in eight games in 2022.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Mavericks vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 8 of 2019. They will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at American Airlines Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Dallas' 130-124 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA

