Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will move to bench Saturday

The Orlando Magic have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dallas Mavericks and are hoping to record their first win since March 8 of 2019. They will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at American Airlines Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Dallas' 130-124 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO