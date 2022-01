Right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik made Nazi salutes and lauded white power on Tuesday as he asked for parole just 10 years after carrying out Norway's deadliest peacetime attack, using his court appearance to spread his ideology. The 42-year-old told the three judges he had distanced himself from violence and insisted he could not be held responsible for the July 2011 attacks that left 77 people dead because he had been "brainwashed" by the neo-Nazi movement Blood and Honour. Wearing a black suit, white shirt and gold tie, Breivik had earlier made a Nazi salute to greet the judges of the district court in the southern region of Telemark, convened for security reasons in the gymnasium of the Skien prison where he is incarcerated. His remarks failed to convince experts, survivors and the families of the victims, who had feared he would take advantage of the three-day hearing, broadcast live by several media with a slight delay, as a platform for his radical views.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO