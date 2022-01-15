God of War Labors Guide

It was a big deal when Sony began porting some of its exclusive PlayStation games to PC. As the company puts out some of the highest-budget, best-made games around, the possibilities were very promising. Though when it came time to release the first couple of games outside the PlayStation brand, we got a couple of somewhat bland open-world games instead of anything that really showed the true potential of the surprising development. But God of War is here now. It’s not only the best game in its series, but it was one of the best of the last decade, making it a true must play for anyone that hasn’t gotten to experience it yet — even nearly four years after its initial release.

