ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

God of War Labors Guide

By Muhammad Uneeb
segmentnext.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabors offer you a ton of optional content in God of War. There are literally dozens of different things you can do, and chances are that you will not be able to even comprehend everything, so this God of War Labors Guide is here to help you. Our GoW...

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

God of War review — Against all gods

It was a big deal when Sony began porting some of its exclusive PlayStation games to PC. As the company puts out some of the highest-budget, best-made games around, the possibilities were very promising. Though when it came time to release the first couple of games outside the PlayStation brand, we got a couple of somewhat bland open-world games instead of anything that really showed the true potential of the surprising development. But God of War is here now. It’s not only the best game in its series, but it was one of the best of the last decade, making it a true must play for anyone that hasn’t gotten to experience it yet — even nearly four years after its initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Get to Veithurgard

How do you get to Veithurgard in God of War? Veithurgard is one of the locations on God of War’s sizeable map that you may accidentally overlook, as it requires you to open the big gate to the east of the Lake of Nine. You’ll need to travel here in order to complete a Favor for one of the Spirits, as well as also to free a dragon and unlock the Death Happened Here Trophy. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to get to Veithurgard.
RELIGION
segmentnext.com

God of War Kratos and Atreus Upgrades Guide

In this God of War Upgrades Guide, we will be guiding you on different upgrades and powerful skills that you can purchase and equip in God of War 4. For the first time in any God of War game, we have the ability to upgrade both Kratos’s armor and weapons as well as Atreus’s weapon and armor.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Get Infinity Gauntlet in God of War

Ready for uncovering the latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Easter Egg in God of War? Yes, the influence of Marvel is everywhere! In God of War, this comes in the form of Thanos’ very own Infinity Gauntlet. Follow our God of War Guide closely to equip the Infinity Gauntlet in God of War.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#War Game#War World#War Labors Guide#Gow Labors Guide#Xp#Ancient#Craft Tyr#Leviathan Axe#Craft Traveler
gamerant.com

God of War: How to Use Enchantments

Adding an RPG element to the action-heavy God of War allows players to customize Kratos and his gear to a playstyle that fits them. For all the wonderful things God of War does, enchantments can be an overlooked, but vital part of surviving the more intense encounters in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War: Not Full Screen Fix

Is your God of War game not full screen? This irritating black bars issue may be to do with your PlayStation 4’s configuration, but it can easily be fixed in the console’s settings. We’re going to show you how to scale your console correctly so that you get a full screen image as intended as part of our God of War guide.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Level Up

How do you level up in God of War? God of War has a levelling system that allows you to increase the proficiency of protagonist Kratos, however this works a little differently to in other games. While you will earn XP (or experience points), this is only used for levelling up your abilities and unlocking skills. Instead, the type of gear you have equipped determines your level. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to level up.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is God of War Coming to Steam on PC?

God of War is coming to Steam on PC and here's what you need to know. God of War was released on PlayStation 4 in April 2018. Nineteen million copies were sold by August 2021 making it the best-selling PlayStation 4 game. Is God of War Coming to Steam on...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
segmentnext.com

Monster Hunter Rise Palicoes Guide

Palicoes are cat-like companions with different abilities that accompany the hunter during hunts. In this guide, we will learn about Palicoes in Monster Hunter Rise and find out what are the different types of Palicoes in the game and the different tasks they can perform. Monster Hunter Rise Palicoes. You...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Fully Upgrade the Leviathan Axe

How do you fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War? Kratos' primary weapon is the Leviathan Axe, and in order to unlock the Worthy Trophy you’ll need to fully upgrade it to its maximum level of six. To get the Leviathan Axe to Level 6 you need to upgrade it at one of Brok or Sindri’s shops. In order to level up the Leviathan Axe you’ll need Frozen Flames, which you’ll discover throughout the campaign by beating bosses. Finishing the story will get you to Level 5, but you’ll need to work a little harder for the full upgrade. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to fully upgrade the Leviathan Axe.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

The Faded Glories of God of War

The first thing you see, in God of War, is its hero, Kratos, all scowls and skin like cement, standing by a tree. The goatee of his younger days has given way to a forest of beard, jangled with rime, and there is something grave in his features—not only serious but death-filled, and buried deep. Moments later, he brandishes an axe and fells the tree. This tells us two things. One, that he is fixed upon a fairy tale task, given that the trunk bore the luminous yellow palm print of his late wife, Faye. And, two, that he is keen to cut down the past, hacking through its roots even as they writhe through the cold soil of the present.
RELIGION
techraptor.net

God of War Abandon Ship Artifact Locations Guide

Having trouble with the God of War Abandon Ship Artifact Locations? We've got you covered. These nine artifacts are located around the shores of the Lake of Nine in Midgard, and are required for the Curator Achievement. All God of War Abandon Ship Artifact Locations. God of War Abandon Ship...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

God of War Yggdrasil Dew Locations Guide

Our God of War Guide will allow you to collect all the Yggdrasil Dew collectibles wherever they are located. Find about these locations in our God of War Yggdrasil Dew Locations Guide and level up your stats to make Kratos a force to be reckoned with – even more so.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War: How to Earn XP

How do you earn XP in God of War? Like so many other games, you’ll earn XP (or experience points) as you progress through God of War. This currency can be used to upgrade items, as well as unlock skill points in Kratos’ skill tree. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to earn XP.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerant.com

God of War: How to Save Game

Remembering to save the game is important no matter the title, but especially so in games as lengthy as God of War. With a meaty main story, a bevy of side quests, and all manner of secrets to unlock, God of War isn't lacking content. In fact, it is one of the most densely packed games of the previous generation.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Join Friends in Monster Hunter Rise

Now that Monster Hunter Rise is out on PC as well, the best way to experience it is in Coop with your friends. In this guide, we will tell you how to join Friends in Monster Hunter Rise. How to Join Friends in Monster Hunter Rise. With the release of...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

God of War Jotnar Shrine Locations Guide

The God of War Jotnar Shrine Locations can be one of the trickier things to find in the game as they are not marked off on the map screen checklist, but that's why we're here to help! There's a total of 11 Jotnar shrines, 9 in Midgard, 1 in Alfheim and 1 in Muspelheim. You'll need to complete this to unlock the The Truth Achievement.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

God of War: How to Unlock Realms

There are many realms you can unlock in God of War. Though you start in Midgard, you’ll find you can travel to different realms after a certain point in the game. Some of these are part of the main story, and some of them are optional locations where you’ll find side quests and lore that will deepen your understanding of the God of War universe. Below we’ll show you how to unlock realms and travel to them at will.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy