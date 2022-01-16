ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Sylla has double-double in Tennessee Tech’s win over UTM

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Amadou Sylla had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Tennessee...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Martin, TN
Basketball
Martin, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Martin, TN
College Sports
City
Martin, TN
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utm#Tennessee Tech#Ap#The Golden Eagles
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy