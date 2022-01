Several years ago I documented Windows updates that needed additional registry keys to be set before you are fully patched. These updates can be hard to keep track of. Microsoft recently released several more updates that need action on your part. The Microsoft Japanese security team documented several updates released in November 2021 that need more registry keys or actions taken to better protect Active Directory. These updates will ultimately be enforced, but in the meantime, these settings should be on your radar and tested for their impact.

