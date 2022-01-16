Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jacy Sheldon scored 32 points and had a career-high seven assists as the Ohio State women's basketball team defeated Minnesota 83-75 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The win was the fourth straight for the Buckeyes ( 13-3, 5-2 Big Ten). It was Sheldon's third 30-point game of the season and one...
North Carolina EDGE Tyrone Hopper announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Missouri to finish out his collegiate career in the SEC. Hopper, who redshirted once, received an extra year due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver and received another year back due to injuries, will be entering his seventh year of college at Missouri.
AUBURN — About that target on Auburn basketball's back.
Bruce Pearl has been preparing the Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) for it. They got all they could handle from Ole Miss last Saturday, needing a 14-point rally to climb to No. 2 in both polls this week.
Now all eyes are on Saturday's hyped-up home clash with...
The game of the year has had its tipoff time moved. Auburn (16-1) vs Kentucky (14-3) will now tip off at 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS this Saturday. The game was previously tipping off at 12:30. According to AuburnTigers.com, it is also the All-Orange game. Fans are encouraged to wear...
Remember Braxton Burmeister?
The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon.
After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season.
Burmeister...
Comments / 0