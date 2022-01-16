ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points...

Allen amazes, drops in 41 during NM State's 77-63 win over Abilene Christian

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
North Carolina EDGE announces transfer to SEC school

North Carolina EDGE Tyrone Hopper announced on Twitter Monday that he will be transferring to Missouri to finish out his collegiate career in the SEC. Hopper, who redshirted once, received an extra year due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver and received another year back due to injuries, will be entering his seventh year of college at Missouri.
Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister reportedly transferring to San Diego State - which opens '22 season vs. Arizona

Remember Braxton Burmeister? The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon. After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season. Burmeister...
