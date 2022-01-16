ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/16/22)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s Pollen Outlook (1/16/22) If you have a news tip or a...

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

Related
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER SUNDAY 1-16-22

Local weather report for Sunday, January 16. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 45° to a high of 47°. Sunrise is 6:45 AM and Sunset 5:10 PM . Night . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 5% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVF

Rain arrives overnight into Sunday(1-8-22)

Tonight: Rain & a Few Storms | Low: 43 & Rising| S10-20 Tomorrow: Area Rain, Few Storms | High: 53, Dropping to the 40s |W 10-20 A soaking rain arrives overnight into Sunday with 1"-2" of rain expected. Some areas could see 2-3 inches of rain. Make sure you clear out any snow blocking drains/downspouts so they don't get backed up when the rainfall starts. Temperatures look to cool down for the start of next week with the next chance for rain arriving by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
13abc.com

1/16: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with winds shifting to the northwest and becoming breezy after midnight. Lows in the low 20s, and some snow will be possible east of I-75, especially in Erie and Huron Counties. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers and flurries possible. Highs in the low 30s. A few flurries may linger into Monday night, otherwise diminishing winds with lows in the low 20s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. A southwest breeze Tuesday night will bring temps up into Wednesday when they will top out in the low 40s. Otherwise a few snow showers possible on Wednesday. Temps fall Wednesday afternoon and drop into the mid-teens on Wednesday night. Partly sunny Thursday and then mainly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid-20s both days.
HURON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen Outlook
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM

Multiple closings, delays across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Multiple schools, businesses, and organizations across the Twin Tiers are closed Monday as the area sees the first major snowstorm of the season. Among the closings are various schools, daycares, doctor’s offices, and Meals on Wheels. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for...
POLITICS
WETM

Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday evening until Saturday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM SATURDAY…. WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15. to 20 below zero. WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Another cold night before our first winter storm moves in Sunday

It was a very cold day across the Twin Tiers with negative wind chills. Very cold conditions continue tonight with negative temperatures but a break from the winds. Light winds tonight with mostly clear conditions. Sunshine returns for Sunday with an area of high pressure in control. This will be short-lived as clouds increase late afternoon. The cloud cover is ahead of our winter storm. Snow arrives early evening and we continue to deal with snow overnight Sunday into Monday. As we head into Monday morning, a southeasterly wind is going to try to bring warm air into the region. A wintry mix is possible Monday morning as a result of this warmer air. Snow is quick to return as we head into Monday afternoon with colder area moving in behind the winter storm. Due to the incoming winter storm, winter weather alerts have been issued. These alerts are in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place for Tioga (PA) county, Steuben county is under a winter storm warning, and Chemung and Schuyler county are currently under a winter storm watch.
ENVIRONMENT
finegardening.com

Winter Plants for Birds in the South

Winter is a tough time to be a bird. Many of the fruits that linger into winter farther north are long gone before the first cold front blows through our region. Fortunately for our feathered friends, there are some great garden plants that can be a food source for them in winter.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Winter Storm Warning in effect until late day Monday

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Twin Tiers until early Monday evening. Area of low pressure impacting the northeast Sunday night through Monday. Snow spreads across the Twin Tiers starting around sunset Sunday. Steady snow continues overnight, and heavy at times with rates of 1″ per hour possible. Pockets of dry air along with warmer air aloft begin to work in by predawn Monday. Steady snowfall tapers to scattered showers with the potential for a wintry mix to also occur. Best chances for a wintry mix will be in the northeast Pennsylvania. Most likely locations to see just snow rather than a wintry mix will be in Steuben and Schuyler counties. Coldest temperatures near 20 degrees will happen early in the night, then slowly warm into the morning hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

5 exciting deals to help you beat Blue Monday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although this may be your first time hearing about it, Blue Monday isn’t new. In 2018, News10 ran a story about the third Monday of January being “the most depressing day of the year.” Whether or not you believe in Blue Monday, by the middle of January, the […]
MUSIC
northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 1/16/22

Clear skies. Winds light and variable. Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Major changes arriving in the forecast later this week

Tuesday is shaping up to be the last real sunny day of the week before major changes arrive in Acadiana for the latter half of the week. The changes will be the result of a front that is moving through late Wednesday night and will usher in cold, wet, and windy weather on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Beautiful weather for MLK Day

Winds relax tonight and with clear skies in place, temperatures heading for the lower to middle 30s by Monday morning. A light freeze possible for northern parishes.. I'd go ahead and protect any tender vegetation, and of course make sure the pets have a warm place to stay!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy