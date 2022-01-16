ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Allen amazes, drops in 41 during NM State's 77-63 win over Abilene Christian

If people in and around the Las Cruces area did not know why Teddy Allen went by the nickname "Teddy Buckets," they probably do now. Few one-man scoring performances in the Pan American Center were as memorable as the one Allen put on inside the Aggies' home Saturday night as the Phoenix, Ariz., product matched his career high by pumping in 41 points on a 13-of-20 showing from the field to lead NM State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N M#Las Cruces#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Booker’s season-high 48 helps Suns rally past Spurs 121-107

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points. Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his previous high of 38 points, which he collected twice.
NBA
kion546.com

AP Was There: Wilkins beats rookie Jordan for dunk title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks outduels rookie Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in an epic slam dunk contest. Wilkins receives perfect scores on his last two dunks with the first bounced off the floor before slamming it through with the second a two-hand around-the-world dunk from the hip. Jordan had a leap from the free-throw line in the semifinals for a perfect score that helped him reach the final.
NBA
kion546.com

Bridges scores 38, Hornets beat Knicks without Ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks. Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak. The Hornets played without LaMelo Ball but didn’t miss their flashy point guard, with Bridges driving them to a strong start. He scored 28 points in the first half and got the basket that tied his previous high of 35 points in the fourth quarter.
NBA
kion546.com

No. 2 Auburn gets showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was not satisfied with his team climbing to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25. He believes the Tigers should be No. 1, based on the quality of their wins and strength of schedule. Auburn gets a couple of big tests this week against Georgia and No. 12 Kentucky. The Bulldogs have struggled this season, but usually give the Tigers problems. Kentucky is rounding into form and coming off two lopsided wins.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy