Kevin Durant exits Nets’ game with sprained left knee

 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant exited Saturday’s game against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans with a sprained left knee.

ESPN reported that Durant will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the extent of the injury.

Durant was injured with 5:44 remaining in the second quarter shortly after returning to the game.

New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones was driving through the paint and defended by Bruce Brown. As Brown backpedaled, he backed into Durant’s left knee.

Durant immediately winced but stayed in the game as Brandon Ingram missed a 3-pointer and Brown grabbed the rebound. With 5:38 remaining, Durant signaled for a timeout and immediately headed back to the locker room.

Before exiting, Durant scored 12 points in the first quarter to help the Nets open a 32-22 lead.

Durant entered Saturday leading the NBA in scoring at 29.7 points per game, his highest since averaging 32 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2013-14. He also entered the game second in the league behind Toronto’s Fred VanVleet in minutes per contest at 37.2.

Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star sprains knee vs. Pelicans; optimism he returns in 4-6 weeks, per report

Kevin Durant's game was cut short on Saturday night. The All-Star forward was ruled out for the remainder of Brooklyn's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left knee sprain midway through the second quarter. Durant underwent an MRI on Sunday and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The Nets revealed in a statement that Durant is "expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation." According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism within the organization that Durant will be able to take the floor again after a four-to-six-week rehab period.
NBA
