ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL releases explanation on referee’s erroneous whistle, missed call in Raiders vs Bengals playoff game

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Y2Jz_0dmz290w00

The NFL released an explanation on Saturday night in response to the erroneous whistle in the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals game that resulted in a touchdown pass.

Coming out of the two-minute warning, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rolled out towards the sideline and threw a pass right before stepping out of bounds. While he got the throw off in mid-air, releasing it before hitting the white chalk, a referee blew the whistle before Tyler Boyd hauled in the touchdown.

While the whistle likely didn’t influence the outcome of the play, NFL rules state a play doesn’t count when there is an erroneous whistle as stated in Rule 6, Section 2 of the rulebook. NBC’s rules expert Terry McAulay confirmed to the broadcast that the touchdown should have been nullified.

“When an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately. If the ball is a loose ball resulting from a legal forward pass, a free kick, a fair-catch kick, or a scrimmage kick, the ball is returned to the previous spot, and the down is replayed.”

NFL rule book on a play being blown dead after an erroneous whistle, via Tom Pelissero

But Jerome Boger’s crew, comprised of the highest-graded referees, allowed the touchdown to stand. As a result, the Bengals took a 20-6 lead and still led 20-13 at halftime.

Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson told reporters on Saturday night that the touchdown stood because the whistle came after the football was caught.

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play – they got together and talked º they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.”

NFL senior VP of officiating Walt Anderson on erroneous whistle not wiping out touchdown, via Paul Gutierrez

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the missed call proved to be the difference. A drive in the closing seconds fell just a few yards shirt with Derek Carr picked off at the 1-yard line. The Bengals won 26-19, with the touchdown proving to be the difference in the game.

More must-reads:

Comments / 10

Related
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Terry Mcaulay
Person
Jerome Boger
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
FanSided

3 Raiders players who won’t be back next season after Bengals loss

The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three players who likely won’t return next season. The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a lot throughout the 2021 season, and they managed to catch fire at the end of the season to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their campaign came to an early end, as they fell 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, but Derek Carr and his teammates are still deserving of everyone’s respect. Las Vegas went through a number of difficult situations in 2021, including the firing of their head coach, Jon Gruden, and the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs following his deadly car accident.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Vp
FanSided

Did NFL just admit they screwed Raiders over in playoffs?

The officiating crew from the Raiders-Bengals game won’t work again this postseason. This is after several controversial calls went against Vegas. While the NFL didn’t publicly shame Jerome Boger and his crew for their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, privately is a different story.
NFL
thefocus.news

Derek Carr's helmet gets trolled online during Raiders vs Bengals game

Derek Carr’s helmet gots trolled online during Raiders vs Bengals game on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Raiders QB debuted the new helmet back in June, and even then people thought it looked too big on him. Super Wild Card Weekend gets underway this weekend as the Las Vegas...
NFL
FanSided

3 worst calls from Bengals-Raiders Wild Card game

The Cincinnati Bengals-Las Vegas Raiders Wild Card game on Saturday was marred with bad officiating. NFL fans could not wait for Saturday, as it was the start of Super Wild Card Weekend. The opening game of the playoffs was between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, in what was expected to be a close and competitive game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to erroneous whistle that led to Bengals TD

It’s just the first game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend but this may very well be the biggest talking point of the week. Near the end of the first half in the Raiders-Bengals game, a whistle was blown during a play. As players are conditioned to...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy