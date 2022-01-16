Bay Area Tonga Community Fearful After Volcanic Tsunami

The people in Tonga, who were hit by a tsunami Saturday after a volcano erupted beneath the ocean, were still cut off from the rest of the world Monday. The loss of communication has many in the Bay Area’s large Tongan community concerned about just how bad it is for their family and friends.
"I stay up and think of him." A California woman is consumed with worry about her 11-year-old son who lives in Tonga. She hasn't spoken to him since last Friday, hours before a massive underwater volcano erupted near the island nation.
