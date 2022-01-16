ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WY

'This is our year': AU gymnastics, Suni Lee already turning heads in first two meets

By By Bennett Durando/Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

AUBURN — As the first gymnastics meet at Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena intensified, Auburn coach Jeff Graba joked to anyone who would listen that "it's like a rock concert in here."

Like any great show, it needed natural performers.

Graba brought the rock stars.

Auburn pulled off a dramatic comeback Friday night in front of a record road crowd, winning by a razor-thin margin of 0.05 points with its second-highest road score in program history: 197.25. Graba will insist the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SEC) have a lot of work to do, but with scores like that, they are — by past standards — already in postseason form.

But that's the past. The standards are higher in 2022.

"I think this is is a very special team," freshman Sophia Groth said after Friday's riveting rally. "I think this is our year."

Or as Graba described it, "It doesn't get easier than this: You get to the postseason, this isn't even a tight meet."

Auburn's team score trailed by 0.025 entering the fourth and final rotation. That's remarkably close, but home-court advantage makes even that deficit feel mountainous. Arkansas was set to finish with the joyful release of floor routines; Auburn's finale, the don't-mess-up balance beam. When those roles were reversed in the previous rotation, Auburn had gained on Arkansas.

The Razorbacks' floor-routine dance party became Auburn's rock concert. Sophomore Olivia Hollingsworth started it off with The Beatles playing in the background of her 9.825 beam outing, imploring her team to Come Together. Right now.

Nobody epitomized that collective spirit more than Aria Brusch, who unflinchingly accepted it when she lost her all-around spot one week earlier in the season-opening meet — the coaches had noticed a teammate looking sharper during vault warmups. "That's leadership," Graba said on the team bus afterward. "That's somebody putting the team ahead." With "Free Bird" blaring in Arkansas, Brusch delivered a 9.850 on beam to keep her team alive.

Up stepped Groth, making an early statement in her college career with a 9.900.

"Jeff told us not to look at the score and I tried my best, but it was really hard in this environment," she said. "I knew it was close going into beam, but I didn't waver."

Junior Cassie Stevens upgraded her routine and matched Hollingsworth's 9.825, setting up the final two competitors in need of huge scores. Gabby McLaughlin was nearly perfect, scoring a team-high 9.925 with Pink Floyd playing. Another Brick in the Wall of Auburn's comeback.

By the time freshman Suni Lee was done, all 10,345 in Bud Walton Arena were wishing for an encore. Her 9.875 performance on an upgraded beam routine brought the team's event score to 49.375, just enough to leapfrog Arkansas' solid floor effort.

“We knew we needed big scores, and that means you’ve got to take a risk,” Graba said. “We’ve got young people trying to hit home runs, and we did a really, really good job."

How 'bout that comeback?

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, life goes on, says Groth.

"I'm expecting just the best from this team. Because you expect the best and you do the best. So I wasn't very surprised."

It was a banner night for the 2021 Olympic all-around gold medalist's college development. Lee was anchoring on uneven bars and beam for the first time at Auburn, and she also made her floor debut. Her 9.95 score on bars tied for the best of the night. She's still training a new vault.

But even her solid 9.875 on floor was outdone by Auburn senior Derrian Gobourne, whose 9.925 reminded an SEC Network audience that she's one of the best in the country at that event.

Graba pointed out after the meet that the Tigers might end up using it for their National Qualifying Score, which features a team's top six performances of the season and must include at least three road scores. The NQS determines postseason seeding.

"This takes a lot of pressure off as we go through the season and helps us manage our team better," he said. "We're deep team. We have to give some opportunities to some girls, and by doing this, it allows us to experiment and maybe try to increase our scoring potential."

For now, Auburn will return to the Plains for its home opener Jan. 21 (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) against Iowa State. If Bud Walton Arena was like a rock concert Friday, one can only imagine what Auburn Arena will become.

