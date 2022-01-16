ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Nervous about flying? Delta Airlines gives travelers extra year to use eCredits

By Yan Kaner
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ogqt_0dmyyG4m00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Delta Airlines is giving travelers more time to rebook those trips and extending the life of their travel credits an extra year to use eCredits, the airline announced.

Effective Jan. 12, 2022, customers with eCredits on their accounts will have an extra year of flexibility to rebook flights, according to Delta.

“We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year,” said Allison Ausband, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Child tax credit and tax payments: Why you may have been overpaid

Travelers will be able to rebook with e-credits through2023 for travel anytime through 2024, Delta said.

“This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control,” Ausband added.

The Atlanta-based carrier also extended voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

Delta said it would take time to update passengers’ expiration dates in its computer system, but customers looking to book travel with credits should not be affected.

This move comes in the wake of significant travel disruptions during the holiday season, which impacted airports and airlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Delta Airlines#Klas#Ecredits#Travelers
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy