Two-Vehicle Collision Causes One Fatality On Sutter Bypass Bridge

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two vehicles driving opposing directions along the Sutter Bypass Bridge resulted in a fatal collision, said the California Highway Patrol.

According to a report, the collision was due to dense fog. When one vehicle lost control and spun out, the other vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with the first vehicle on the passenger side. This caused severe damage and resulted in the occupant being declared dead at the scene.

CHP advises drivers in the area to drive carefully due to decreased visibility from the fog.

SR-20 was closed for approximately 90 minutes for the collision investigation and the cleanup of the scene.

