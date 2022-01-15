Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas to be 'Legends of the Game' for wild card

In what might be the Buffalo Bills’ final home game until next season, the team might have saved the best for last in one aspects.

The team’s “Legend of the Game” for their wild-card matchup on Saturday against the New England Patriots is actually a duo. A well-known pair, at that.

A group that needs little introduction, Buffalo will bring back Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas for Saturday’s game:

The former quarterback and running back will certainly get a warm reception at Highmark Stadium despite the freezing temperatures.

Earlier this week, Thomas spoke to the team’s website about being at the game. He’s hopeful showing up with Kelly will help jazz up the crowd, which will help the team on the field in a huge playoff contest.

“I get to be back on the field and be part of the game,” Thomas said. “If you look at all the players that have done it all the way up to this point and Steve Tasker last week, which was incredible. To be out there with Jim, I couldn’t ask for a better partner to do this with at the beginning of the playoff game.”

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.