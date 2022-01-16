ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 32 video: Viacheslav Borshchev folds Dakota Bush with nasty body shot

By Mike Bohn
 2 days ago
After a string of decisions to open UFC on ESPN 32 on Saturday, Viacheslav Borshchev earned the first octagon finish of 2022 when he stopped Dakota Bush in the opening round.

Borshchev (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) showed plenty of confidence in his UFC debut. He went toe-to-toe with Bush (8-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in the lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and it didn’t take long to finish the job.

The Team Alpha Male product cornered Bush against the fence and unleashed a powerful combination that was highlighted by a nasty left hook to the body. Bush immediately folded from the shot, then Borshchev landed a few more hammerfists to get the stoppage at the 3:47 mark of Round 1.

With the win, Borshchev has now earned all five of his career finishes by knockout. None was bigger, however, than his effort at UFC on ESPN 32.

“I believe in the liver shot,” Borshchev said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “It’s a good move. I got him there to the body.”

UFC on ESPN 32: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 32: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

