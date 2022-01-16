Cincinnati Bengals drought is finally over, a playoff victory has arrived

What we learned: Bengals beat Raiders Bills beat Patriots. 1. Joe Burrow﻿'s legend grows. The Bengals needed to hit rock bottom in order to find their savior, and less than two years after drafting him, he wrote the latest (and to this point, greatest) chapter of his young career. Burrow completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and a 110.4 passer rating, teaming with favorite target Ja'Marr Chase for nine completions and 116 yards. As it had in the Bengals' stretch run to the playoffs, the LSU connection's rapport powered Cincinnati's offense, keeping the Bengals on the move and opening up targets elsewhere. Burrow had his own signature moment for the historic night for the Bengals, channeling his inner Joe Montana to throw a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd while fading out of bounds. There appeared to be an errant whistle during the play, which, by NFL rules, meant the play should've been ruled dead and replayed. Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson, however, said referees determined the whistle came after Boyd's TD catch.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO