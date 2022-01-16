ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals drought is finally over, a playoff victory has arrived

By Sravan Gannavarapu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in over 30 years, the Cincinnati Bengals have won a playoff game, earning a trip to the divisional round for the first time since 1990. The drought is over. No more talk of 1990 for the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won their first playoff game in the...

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
Bengals place 5 on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves. The team placed safety Vonn Bell, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (Reserve/Injured), defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins and guard Quinton Spain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Elliott Fry was signed to the practice squad. Fry, a first-year...
PHOTOS: Cincinnati Bengals defeat Raiders, ending postseason drought

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
Bengals end three decade drought with postseason victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Brown Stadium nearly shook in triumph. The city of Cincinnati might have, too. Its latest hero, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, merely seemed to shrug after leading his team to its first playoff victory in 31 years, 26-19 over Las Vegas on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game.
Bengals end lengthy drought without a playoff win by holding off Raiders

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans can finally take a sigh of relief, because the lengthy drought without a playoff win is finally over after 31 years, although it wasn't easy. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and rookie kicker Evan McPherson booted four field goals to lead the Bengals to a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in a Wild Card round playoff game on Saturday in Paul Brown Stadium before a crowd announced at 66,277, which is the largest home attendance in franchise history.
2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

What we learned: Bengals beat Raiders Bills beat Patriots. 1. Joe Burrow﻿'s legend grows. The Bengals needed to hit rock bottom in order to find their savior, and less than two years after drafting him, he wrote the latest (and to this point, greatest) chapter of his young career. Burrow completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and a 110.4 passer rating, teaming with favorite target Ja'Marr Chase for nine completions and 116 yards. As it had in the Bengals' stretch run to the playoffs, the LSU connection's rapport powered Cincinnati's offense, keeping the Bengals on the move and opening up targets elsewhere. Burrow had his own signature moment for the historic night for the Bengals, channeling his inner Joe Montana to throw a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd while fading out of bounds. There appeared to be an errant whistle during the play, which, by NFL rules, meant the play should've been ruled dead and replayed. Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson, however, said referees determined the whistle came after Boyd's TD catch.
