ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 32 results: Katlyn Chookagian cruises vs. Jennifer Maia, extends streak to three

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlANm_0dmyxTGm00

Whether her style is aesthetically pleasing or not does not matter; Katlyn Chookagian continues to win.

At UFC on ESPN 32, Chookagian (17-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) cruised to a dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Jennifer Maia (19-8-1 MMA, 4-4 UFC).

The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 32 main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN.

The opening round began with technical striking. The fighters went jab for jab. Midway through the frame, Chookagian clinched Maia and took her to the canvas where she controlled the fight. Maia got up right before the bell, before the round ended.

Chookagian made things dirty in Round 2 as she utilized the clinch early and often. Maia struggled to muster up any sort of offense. Her strikes missed and her clinch attempts were dodged.

In Round 3, Chookagian cruised with more technical striking. Maia’s cardio and confidence held up, but it wasn’t enough to score on the judges’ scorecards as Chookagian won a sweeping unanimous decision.

With the win, Chookagian has now won three in a row since her failed October 2020 bid against former champion Jessica Andrade. Since 2019, Chookagian has only lost to Andrade and UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

As for Maia, the loss brings her to 2-2 in her most recent four. After a win over Joanne Wood, Maia lost a unanimous decision title shot against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255. She returned to defeat Jessica Eye via unanimous decision at UFC 264 before she lost Saturday.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 32 results include:

  • Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 32: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 32: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 32 post-event facts: Katlyn Chookagian sets dubious decision record

The first UFC event of the year took place Saturday with UFC on ESPN 32 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A 10-fight card that was ravaged by lineup changes ultimately concluded with a strong performance from Calvin Kattar (23-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who returned from a career-long layoff to battle Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) en route to a unanimous decision in the matchup of featherweight contenders.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 46 results, live streaming play-by-play updates | Kattar vs Chikadze

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns from its holiday hiatus to kick off the new year with its UFC Vegas 46 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022) from inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to featherweight title contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze, who collide for a spot in the 145-pound title chase. In UFC Vegas 46’s co-headliner, heavyweight hurters Jake Collier and Chase Sherman battle for a place among the Top 15. Flyweight veterans Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia are also scheduled to appear, along with 125-pound standouts Rogerio Bontorin and Brandon Royval.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Eye
Person
Katlyn Chookagian
Person
Jennifer Maia
Person
Charles Rosa
Person
Brian Kelleher
ClutchPoints

Katlyn Chookagian breaks silence on end of UFC contract

Katlyn Chookagian finds herself in a complicated spot as she is no longer under contract with the UFC. Her contract came to an end after her fight with Jennifer Maia at UFC Vegas 46 this past weekend. Katlyn Chookagian finds herself in an odd spot as she wants to continue...
UFC
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC on ESPN 32 ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cruise#Combat#The Ufc Apex#Decisio
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Tuesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their working relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Conor McGregor’s pub targeted in attack after UFC star hosted event

A Dublin pub owned by Conor McGregor was targeted on Wednesday night, according to police, who confirmed they are investigating an “incident of attempted criminal damage”. Police attended the scene at the Black Forge Inn on the same night the UFC star reportedly hosted a taste-testing evening in the Irish capital. Social media posts from the former UFC champion confirmed that he had been at the venue on Wednesday. Police confirmed that no damage had been done to the pub as they called for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Amanda Nunes leaves her longtime home of American Top Team to start her own gym endeavor

Amanda Nunes has left her longtime home of American Top Team where she has trained since 2014, in order to create and establish her own gym endeavor. Dan Lambert founded American Top Team back in 2001. The vision was to build a world class training facility where MMA fighters could get all of their training under one roof. ATT’s main academy is in Coconut Creek, Florida but it has other affiliated academies throughout the United States.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy