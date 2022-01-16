ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pu2aX_0dmyxRVK00
Pelicans Nets Basketball Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) leaves the game after injuring his knee during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision.

The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes.

Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be removed from the game. He was walking with a limp when he left the arena in the fourth quarter.

Coach Steve Nash said Durant would have an MRI exam on Sunday.

Durant was back in the lineup after sitting out a loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night to rest on the second night of a back-to-back. It was the Nets' fourth game in five nights.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in home games, Durant has had to play heavy minutes in his second season in Brooklyn after sitting out a year following Achilles tendon surgery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Newsday

Kevin Durant injures knee, but youngsters step up as Nets rout Pelicans

The Nets were tantalizingly close to having their full complement of players after Saturday night. They were going on the road, which meant Kyrie Irving would be back in the picture. LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton were making significant progress and were expected to return soon. And though Joe Harris’ return is still down the line, they had Patty Mills back in the lineup after he missed the previous game to rest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star sprains knee vs. Pelicans; optimism he returns in 4-6 weeks, per report

Kevin Durant's game was cut short on Saturday night. The All-Star forward was ruled out for the remainder of Brooklyn's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left knee sprain midway through the second quarter. Durant underwent an MRI on Sunday and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The Nets revealed in a statement that Durant is "expected to return to full strength after a period of rehabilitation." According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism within the organization that Durant will be able to take the floor again after a four-to-six-week rehab period.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Mri#The Associated Press
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
80K+
Followers
88K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy