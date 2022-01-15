ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Patriots Wire

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Can the Buffalo Bills (11-6) beat the New England Patriots (10-7) in the wild-card round?

In an effort to get more insight on the Pats, Bills Wire spoke to Henry McKenna, managing editor for our friends over at Patriots Wire, for this week’s behind enemy lines feature:

Q: Mac Jones had some days to forget in terms of passing the ball against the Bills. Is there reason to believe he will be better this time?

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones  Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

HM: When Jones has played good defenses in his rookie season, he makes mistakes. That’s how it went against the Bucs, the Saints, the Bills, the Colts and the Dolphins. So there isn’t really any precedent in the NFL for Jones to suddenly come out firing in a duel against Josh Allen. The Patriots will, instead, try to control the game so Jones can pick and choose his spots as a passer. If the defense holds Buffalo and the Patriots run game gets going, Jones then becomes a more effective thrower. None of those things happened last time these teams matched up.

Q: On the flip side, Damien Harris had two great efforts against Buffalo. Is there something in particular that could slow him down?

Patriots running back Damien Harris (37)  Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

HM: Loading the box with a slew of defenders? Harris has been great — and his offensive line has been even better. The Patriots’ run game doesn’t generate chunk plays often, but they are brutally physically and efficient. So the Bills can sell out — not unlike what they did last time — to stop the run. And then see what Jones can do without play action or offensive balance.

Q: Defensively the Patriots might have a player or two missing. If that holds true, who could be the biggest loss?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont’a Hightower (54)  Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

HM: It’s unclear which players will be inactive. Currently, 13 players are questionable. Kyle Dugger and Dont’a Hightower missed last week, but they’re trending in the right direction this week. I actually think the biggest concern is left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed the team’s only two practices with a hip/ankle injury.

Q: If you had a guess as to what Bill Belichick might do schematically to slow down Josh Allen after his big outing last time, what do you think that would be?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HM: He might do the exact same thing. He might drop back into coverage and force Allen to play patient, yet again. Allen was magnificent against New England in the last go-round, but the Patriots dropped a few interception opportunities. Maybe this is crazy, but the Patriots could deploy a similar game plan, with hopes that it produces better results. Allen can’t be perfect for two consecutive matchups — can he?

Q: Who wins? Why?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88). (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HM: The Bills win this game, because they are a more dynamic team. The blueprint to beating the Patriots is fairly straight forward. 1) Take an early lead. 2) Defend the run at all costs. 3) Force Mac Jones into turnovers. That’s what Buffalo will do. The Bills win, 35-27.

