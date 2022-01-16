ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Etowah County prepares for winter weather

By Marina Bach
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJU4u_0dmyxMKv00

GADSDEN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With rain transitioning to snow in the northern part of Alabama on Sunday, Etowah County is gearing up for slippery roadways and freezing temperatures.

Former Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested after allegedly trying to hit wife Sara Evans with vehicle

The Emergency Management Agency in Gadsden-Etowah County has been in contact with city leaders and first responders making sure everyone is prepared for the winter weather.

“We’re going to be getting up to one inch to two inches of rain here in Etowah County, which is a lot to take at one time and then there’s not going to be any sunshine to evaporate any of the water on the roads,” said Josh Tanner, Deputy Director with the Gadsden-Etowah County EMA.

The main concern for Tanner is that freezing temperatures will then transition into icy roadways impacting commuters Sunday into Monday morning.

“We suggest everybody stay off the roads Sunday night. If they have to be out and it’s an emergency, use caution, do all the smart things, drive slower, wear your seatbelt and don’t tailgate folks,” said Tanner.

In case of an emergency, due to slick roadways, first responders are preparing their equipment, vehicles and staff to respond no matter what the weather condition may be.

“Instead of seeing a fire truck pull up to your house, you may see a pickup or SUV pull up if there’s snow on the ground to help prevent us from having an accident in our larger vehicles. We also move some of our staff around strategically so that we can have more people in a certain area that were worried about having snow or icy conditions,” said Fire Chief Wil Reed with the City of Gadsden.

Fire Chief Reed is also reminding homeowners to be cautious when using heating equipment as it’s the leading cause of house fires in the winter.

“We have to worry about fire hazards getting too close to flammable items. We worry about carbon monoxide from generators, carnosine and propane. So, if you’re going to heat your house with alternative items, please have a carbon monoxide detector and a smoke detector in your house,” said Fire Chief Reed.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will also be out Sunday evening monitoring road conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

EMA warns of slippery road conditions Monday morning in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Winter weather is expected to create hazardous road conditions late Sunday evening into Monday morning for Central Alabama. The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is asking the community to stay off the roadways and avoid travel if possible. But, if that is not possible, make sure you’re using caution and reducing your […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gadsden, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
County
Etowah County, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
CBS 42

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Barker
Person
Sara Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#House Fires#Propane#Extreme Weather#Wiat#Suv#Fire
CBS 42

Roy S. Johnson discusses MLK Day column

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pulitzer Prize finalist and AL.com columnist Roy S. Johnson sat down with CBS 42’s Art Franklin Monday to discuss his views on how he believes those in the Black community should honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the civil rights leader. In the column, Johnson urges those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 42

Two killed in Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were killed in a crash Monday morning on State Road 71 in Gulf County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A 33-year-old Wewahitchka man was driving a pick-up truck on State 71 and attempted to make a left turn onto Stone Mill Creek Road when he was struck by […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Pennsylvania company restarting work at Birmingham-area site

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A Pennsylvania company says it plans to reopen a piece of Birmingham’s manufacturing industry by spending $25 million on an old plant that will become a production, service and distribution center. HarbisonWalker International says construction will begin early this year at a site west of downtown in Fairfield. The 200,000-square foot […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Dora man walking on I-22 struck, killed identified

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Dora man was killed after being struck by two cars late Sunday night after he reportedly was walking on I-22. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Chapley Loyd Jones was walking on Interstate 22 westbound near Snowville-Brent Road in Dora when he was struck by two vehicles just […]
DORA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy