ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Micah Hyde lays out to intercept Patriots' Mac Jones (video)

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuLay_0dmyxLSC00

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde looked like he was celebrating his second-team All-pro selection against the New England Patriots in their wild-card meeting.

That, or he showed he should have been a first-teamer along with Jordan Poyer because Hyde laid out for a ridiculous interception of New England quarterback Mac Jones.

Going for the end zone, Jones floated a pass up that did not appear like he put the ball in harm’s way. Instead, Hyde flew across the field and lunged to get his hands on the ball.

Hyde fell to the cold turf and hung onto the ball for the pick off.

Check out the elite play below:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick delivers honest evaluation on Patriots QB Mac Jones’ rookie season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen makes embarrassing admission about touchdown pass against Patriots

Josh Allen put together a historic performance in his Buffalo Bills’ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night. Allen went 21/25 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the freezing cold. His 157.6 passer rating was nearly perfect. Allen became the first quarterback in playoff history with 300 passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
NFL
CBS Sports

Josh Allen becomes first quarterback in NFL history to reach this impressive playoff feat in Bills blowout win

Josh Allen had one of the greatest performances by a quarterback in NFL playoff history on Saturday night, showcasing the Buffalo Bills' dominance over the New England Patriots. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and added 66 yards on the ground, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, run for 60 yards, and have five touchdowns passes in a playoff game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Buffalobills
The Spun

Bill Belichick Shares Final Opinion On Mac Jones’ Rookie Season

Mac Jones’ first season as the quarterback for the New England Patriots came to an end on Saturday night with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although the performance in the 47-17 loss was far from what the organization hoped for, Bill Belichick still has plenty of positives to take away from the year.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hunter Henry reveals his message for Mac Jones at end of Patriots-Bills

Fans who stuck around and watched through the end of the New England Patriots' 47-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night probably saw Mac Jones walking on the sideline and shaking hands with some of his teammates. When Jones got to Hunter Henry, the veteran tight end...
NFL
FanSided

5 Patriots who won’t be back with the team next season

It was a successful season, but the New England Patriots were bounced early from the playoffs at the hands of the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. Not much that could’ve been done. This Patriots team clearly has its limitations. No rebuild happens in less than two years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How Nick Wright Believes Bill Belichick ‘Totally Mortified’ Mac Jones

Bill Belichick was lauded for his gutsiness and genius after the Patriots secured a hard-fought road win over the Bills in Week 13. While New England’s head coach largely was playing the hand he was dealt on that windy night in Buffalo, Nick Wright believes the unorthodox game plan messed with Mac Jones’ psyche.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Patriot fans, NFL world reacts to Mac Jones’ performance versus Bills

The competitor in Mac Jones is frustrated after New England suffered a 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Card Game. He wanted to lead the Patriots on a deep playoff run, but New England fans and the NFL world came away impressed with some things Jones did on the field. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones had some turnovers, but he also dropped dimes. The receiving unit for the Patriots failed to catch passes. Kendrick Bourne was the only receiver in sync with Jones. If New England gets Jones a No. 1 weapon, he is going to turn things up in the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' abysmal first half with spot-on tweet

Everything went in the Buffalo Bills’ direction during the first half of the wild-card game against the New England Patriots. Josh Allen threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards. Buffalo totaled 300 yards in the first half and even had 128 rushing yards — Devin Singletary had 58 yards and two scores. Mac Jones threw for 106 yards and an interception, while the rush attack was held to 33 yards.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones goes viral for funny moment with Josh McDaniels on sideline

Mac Jones looked a little bit out of his element against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and his moment on the sideline with Josh McDaniels seemed to indicate that as well. The New England Patriots quarterback went viral during the team’s Wild Card game against Buffalo for a funny moment in the first half. McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator, was trying to discuss something with Jones on the bench, but Jones seemed more preoccupied with looking at his own breath in the cold. Take a look.
NFL
NESN

Hall Of Famer Takes Dig At Mac Jones After Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss

You can include Warren Sapp among those who aren’t very impressed with Mac Jones. Jones largely put together a solid rookie season, which came to an end Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. But after the New England Patriots had their lunch money stolen by the Buffalo Bills, the Hall of Fame defensive lineman felt inclined to criticize the 23-year-old quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy