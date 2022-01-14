ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What uniforms Bills, Patriots will wear in wild-card round

By Nick Wojton
 7 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are being very bold against the New England Patriots in their wild-card meeting… at least in terms of colors.

On Saturday when the Bills (11-6) host the Patriots (10-7), they’ll be wearing the same uniforms they did the last time the Pats were in Buffalo. A game the Bills lost…

The team announced their combo as blue jerseys on white pants earlier this week:

On the flip side, the Patriots do not announce their uniforms each week like the Bills do. However, one could expect New England to go with the exact same setup they when Buffalo wore their mention look from above:

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

