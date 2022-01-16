ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

CCU women drop 81-60 contest to Arkansas State

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-60 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro, Ark. With the loss, the Chanticleers dropped to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in Sun Belt Conference action, while A-State improved to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play with the victory.

Coastal senior Aja Blount scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Chants while Tyra Brown and Jordyn Newsome added seven and six points, respectively. The Red Wolves had a trio of player’s record double figures, as Keya Patton, Jireh Washington, and Mailyn Wilkerson each scored 19, 17, and 10 points in the win.

In the opening quarter, the Chants opened with the early lead on a pair of free throws by Blount before Arkansas State would answer with a pair of free throws of its own by Wilkerson. From there, the two teams traded baskets with Coastal taking a 9-8 lead on a Blayre Shultz three-point shot. The Red Wolves would retake a one-point advantage on a Washington layup before Kalaya Buggs hit a step-back jump shot giving Coastal its last lead of the game at 11-10. A-State closed the opening stanza with an 11-3 run to take control of the contest.

CCU’s Blount scored six of her 23 points in the opening period as Shultz and Brown each tallied three points each.

Coastal bounced back to outscore the Red Wolves 13-12 in the second quarter to cut the Arkansas State lead 33-27 at the intermission. Arkansas native, Arin Freeman led the Chants with four points in the period while reserve Deaja Richardson recorded three. The duo combined to score the first Chanticleer seven points for the visiting Chants to trim the A-State lead to three at 24-21. After the Red Wolves’ Trinitee Jackson hit 1-of-2 free throws to push the lead to 25-21, the Chants cut the lead to two as Janae Camp scored two of her four points.

Arkansas State opened its advantage in the early stages of the third quarter with a 7-0 run to force Coastal to call a 30-second timeout. Out of the break, the two teams traded baskets with the Chanticleers cutting the host’s lead to single digits at 49-40 with 4:12 remaining in the quarter. Blount and Newsome led Coastal’s scoring attack with seven and six points each in the period.

The Red Wolves pushed their lead to 23 points halfway through the final quarter before slowing their tempo down to run time off the game clock. CCU’s Blount finished the final quarter with 10 points of her game-high 23 points.

Coastal Carolina held a slight 37-35 rebound advantage to mark its 16th consecutive game in which the Chants have outrebounded their opponents this season. For the game, CCU shot 23-of-59 for 39 percent while the Red Wolves were 27-of-58 for a 46.6 shooting percentage.

The Chanticleers return to action next week, as they host ULM (6 p.m. ET) on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Louisiana (2 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Jan. 22, in Conway, S.C.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

